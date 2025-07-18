Cole Swider News: Scores 17 in SL loss

Swider racked up 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 106-84 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Swider played well throughout the California Classic and during his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League, showing his scoring and shooting abilities. The Syracuse product is hoping to secure another NBA contract, whether it be with his current squad or another team in the league, ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.