Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Meaningful minutes to close season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Castleton chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds over 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs.

Castleton started four of his final 12 games of the regular season, averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.5 minutes to wrap up the campaign. He signed a standard contract this past weekend after two 10-day deals had expired, and Castleton could be in line for an uptick in playing time as a frontcourt reserve member next season, considering Chris Boucher is headed for unrestricted free agency.

Colin Castleton
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now