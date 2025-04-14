Colin Castleton News: Meaningful minutes to close season

Castleton chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds over 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs.

Castleton started four of his final 12 games of the regular season, averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.5 minutes to wrap up the campaign. He signed a standard contract this past weekend after two 10-day deals had expired, and Castleton could be in line for an uptick in playing time as a frontcourt reserve member next season, considering Chris Boucher is headed for unrestricted free agency.