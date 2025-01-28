Collin Sexton News: Goes for 19 points Monday

Sexton ended with 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to Milwaukee.

Sexton was one of the few standout performers for the Jazz in yet another loss, though at least the veteran guard continues to be consistently productive despite the team's overall struggles. Sexton has surpassed the 15-point mark in 17 outings in a row, a stretch in which he's posted a solid stat line of 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.