Cormac Ryan News: Scores 15 off bench in SL loss

Ryan contributed 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 102-96 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Ryan, along with Stanley Umude and Bogoljub Markovic, combined for 40 points off the Bucks' bench. He's getting an extended run this summer after spending the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.