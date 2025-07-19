Craig Porter Injury: Doesn't suit up Saturday

Porter (hamstring) didn't play in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Porter missed the team's final four Summer League games due to a left hamstring injury, which he sustained in a loss to the Pacers on July 10. The severity of the injury is unclear, and the 25-year-old guard will now shift his focus to preparing for the 2025-26 campaign after making just one brief appearance during Summer League play.