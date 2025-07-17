Craig Porter Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Porter (hamstring) didn't play in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Porter originally suffered a left hamstring injury in last Thursday's contest against the Pacers, and he's yet to appear in the Summer League since then. The 25-year-old guard can be considered day-to-day until more is known regarding the severity of the issue, and the Cavaliers figure to take a cautious approach with Porter this summer.