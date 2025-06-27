Curtis Jones News: Picked up by Denver

Jones agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Jones emerged as a standout at Iowa State, posting 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three across 34 games in the 2024-25 season. Though he's an older prospect at 24, his scoring pedigree gives him a legitimate chance to earn a spot in the league.