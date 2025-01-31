Daeqwon Plowden Injury: Absent due to illness

Plowden missed Thursday's 94-86 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes due to illness.

Plowden was sidelined following a stretch of four consecutive appearances for the Skyhawks. The two-way player has spent most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, where he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His place in the starting lineup against Mexico City was taken by Nikola Djurisic, who could see increased action in case Plowden needs more time to recover.