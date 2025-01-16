Daeqwon Plowden News: Shines in debut Wednesday

Plowden closed Wednesday's 110-94 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and four rebounds over 25 minutes.

Plowden played in an NBA game for the first time in his career, providing the Hawks with a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. He took advantage of the fact Atlanta was short-handed, something that may not last too long. While it is fantastic to see players like Plowden making a name for themselves on the biggest stage of all, it is unlikely to repeat itself any time soon.