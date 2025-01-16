Daeqwon Plowden News: Shines in debut Wednesday
Plowden closed Wednesday's 110-94 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and four rebounds over 25 minutes.
Plowden played in an NBA game for the first time in his career, providing the Hawks with a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. He took advantage of the fact Atlanta was short-handed, something that may not last too long. While it is fantastic to see players like Plowden making a name for themselves on the biggest stage of all, it is unlikely to repeat itself any time soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now