Dalen Terry News: Sees 13 minutes

Terry logged two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Terry was used sparingly by the Bulls in 2024-25, though he did see more run during the second half of the season. Overall, he made 73 regular-season appearances, averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 13.5 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.