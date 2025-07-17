Damian Lillard Injury: Expected to sign with Portland

Lillard (Achilles) is finalizing a three-year contract with the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon April 27 during the NBA playoffs, resulting in him being ruled out for the rest of the postseason. The Bucks then shockingly waived the veteran superstar July 1 to bring in Myles Turner in free agency. There was speculation that he was of interest to several teams as a free agent, but he ultimately decided to return to where it all began in Portland. It remains to be seen whether he'll play during the 2025-26 campaign or sit out to be fresh for the 2026-27 NBA season. Lillard's deal will be worth $42 million, with a player option for the 2027-28 season and will also include a no-trade clause, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.