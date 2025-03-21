Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 5:40pm

Lillard (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will miss a second straight game due to this calf problem, although the soreness isn't expected to keep Lillard sidelined for an extended stretch. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter will likely cover all of the minutes at point guard in this matchup while Lillard remains sidelined. Lillard's next chance to return will come against the Suns on Monday.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
