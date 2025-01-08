Damian Lillard Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Lillard (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Lillard has played all but seven games for the Bucks this season but could be trending toward missing Wednesday's game against San Antonio with a calf contusion. The superstar guard is coming off scoring 25 points in 26 minutes in Monday's blowout win against the Raptors. If Lillard doesn't play against the Spurs, the Bucks could turn to AJ Green, Ryan Rollins and potentially Gary Trent to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.