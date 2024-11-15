Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Unlikely for Saturday vs. Hornets

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 15, 2024

Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Lillard (concussion) probably won't play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The superstar has missed the Bucks' last two games due to the league's concussion protocols, and he can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup. With both AJ Green (shoulder) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) unlikely to play, Gary Trent and Pat Connaughton are candidates for an increased role if Lillard is unable to suit up once again.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
