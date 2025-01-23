Damian Lillard News: Just misses triple-double in win

Lillard totaled 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 victory over Miami.

Although the Bucks were stranded in New Orleans until Thursday afternoon due to travel issues, Lillard didn't appear to be sluggish while earning his eighth double-double and teasing his first triple-double of the year. The superstar floor general has been on a roll lately, as he's averaged 26.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.9 three-pointers while shooting a scorching 48.6 percent from deep over his last nine games. Lillard has also scored at least 22 points in each of these appearances.