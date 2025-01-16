Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard News: Pops for game-high 30 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Lillard finished Wednesday's 122-93 victory over the Magic with 30 points (13-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals over 30 minutes.

The veteran point guard led all scorers on the night as he reached 30 points for the first time since Dec. 6 against the Celtics and extended his streak of games with multiple three-pointers to 21. Lillard has delivered more than 20 points in seven of eight games to begin January, averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.6 steals on the month while shooting 46.7 percent from downtown.

