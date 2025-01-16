Damion Baugh News: Hands out 15 assists

Baugh (back) recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and a block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 win over Wisconsin.

Baugh returned from a one-game absence due to a back problem, and he was able to make a huge impact on both ends of the court. Baugh finished just one board shy of a triple-double, and the 15-assist haul was his second-best mark of the campaign in that category. Baugh has dished out 10 or more assists four times already this season.