Damion Baugh News: Scores 18 in SL win
Baugh supplied 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 Summer League win over the Spurs.
Baugh provided a spark off the bench Thursday, drilling four three-pointers and contributing across the stat sheet. He appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Hornets last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.
