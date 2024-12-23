D'Angelo Russell Injury: Exits game early Monday

Coach JJ Redick said postgame that Russell went back to the locker room to have his hand checked out during the fourth quarter of Monday's 117-114 loss to Detroit, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports. He finished with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists across 16 minutes.

Russell subbed out of the game with 9:54 remaining and did not return while being checked out by the training staff. Redick mentioned a potential thumb injury, though the 28-year-old will likely undergo further testing ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors.