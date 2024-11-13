D'Angelo Russell News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Russell (illness) is "good to go" for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Russell will not miss any time after being added to the injury report Tuesday due to the illness. It's unclear if Russell will re-enter the starting lineup, but he has performed strongly off the bench in his last two appearances, averaging 16.5 points in 26.0 minutes while shooting 52 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.