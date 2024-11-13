Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 5:35pm

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Russell (illness) is "good to go" for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Russell will not miss any time after being added to the injury report Tuesday due to the illness. It's unclear if Russell will re-enter the starting lineup, but he has performed strongly off the bench in his last two appearances, averaging 16.5 points in 26.0 minutes while shooting 52 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now