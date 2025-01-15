D'Angelo Russell News: Nine assists in return

Russell (shin) tallied 13 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four steals and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

The banged-up Nets returned two key rotation players to the mix Tuesday, as Russell and Cameron Johnson (ankle) were back in action after four- and five-game absences, respectively. Brooklyn eased Russell in off the bench, and both the second-unit role and the blowout nature of the contest had a hand in the low minutes count. Aside from some poor shooting from two-point range, Russell was highly productive during his time on the court, so he'll likely be worthy of holding in most fantasy leagues despite what's been a frustrating runout to his time in Brooklyn since being acquired from the Lakers on Dec. 29. The Nets will wrap up a back-to-back set Wednesday in Los Angeles versus the Clippers, and Russell could be a candidate to rest in that contest or operate under a minutes restriction.