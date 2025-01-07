Daniel Gafford Injury: Expected to miss time

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after Monday's 119-104 loss to the Grizzlies that Gafford is "probably going to be out for some time" after exiting with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one block in eight minutes before tweaking his ankle. He was able to walk off the court under his own power, but initial evaluations on Gafford's ankle injury apparently weren't favorable, given Kidd's post-game comments. A firmer timeline for Gafford's return should be available once he undergoes further testing, but fantasy managers can expect the reserve center to miss at least the Mavericks' remaining three games this week. While Gafford is sidelined, starter Dereck Lively will likely have a higher minutes ceiling, and Dwight Powell could move back into the rotation as a backup center. Maxi Kleber could also see more time at center after primarily being deployed as a reserve power forward this season.