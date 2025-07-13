Daniss Jenkins News: Scores game-high 23 in win
Jenkins racked up 23 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 98-83 win against the Rockets.
Jenkins was incredibly efficient during his time on the floor Sunday, scoring a game-high 23 points in 23 minutes while missing only three field-goal attempts. The St. John's product led the way along with Tolu Smith, helping Detroit win its second straight game in the Las Vegas Summer League.
