Daniss Jenkins News: Submits 27 points in G League

Jenkins supplied 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 44 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 117-115 win over the Valley Suns.

The two-way rookie out of St. John's has appeared in only three games with the Pistons thus far, and most of his playing time will continue to come in the G League. For the season, Jenkins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game over 23 appearances for Motor City.