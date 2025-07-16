Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf News: Will play vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Wolf (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.comreports.

After resting during Tuesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Knicks, Wolf will play and start. The last time Wolf played, he had an efficient performance against the Wizards on July 13, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now