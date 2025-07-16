Danny Wolf News: Will play vs. Orlando
Wolf (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.comreports.
After resting during Tuesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Knicks, Wolf will play and start. The last time Wolf played, he had an efficient performance against the Wizards on July 13, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks.
