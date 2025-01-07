Dante Exum Injury: Not ready to play Tuesday

Exum (wrist) remains listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Exum was tabbed for a three-month recovery period after undergoing right wrist surgery in early October, and the Mavs have not yet offered an update on his status. The veteran guard can be labeled doubtful ahead of game action until that happens, and he can be regarded as out indefinitely going forward. In Exum's absence, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy remain options for significant roles in Dallas' injury-riddled backcourt.