Dante Exum News: Cleared to suit up Friday

Exum (hand) will be available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Exum was available to return for Wednesday's loss to the Lakers following an 11-game absence due to a fracture in his left hand, but he wasn't included in the rotation for that contest. With a little extra time to heal up from the injury, Exum could have a better chance of getting minutes Friday, but he's unlikely to see significant enough run to warrant consideration in fantasy lineups.