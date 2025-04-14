Dariq Whitehead News: Plays 10 minutes in finale

Whitehead finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 10 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New York.

Whitehead spent considerable time in the G League this season, though he did make 20 appearances at the NBA level. In those games, Whitehead played 12.3 minutes per contest with 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 60.0 percent from the line.