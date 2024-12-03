Dariq Whitehead News: Pours in 18 points

Whitehead ended Monday's 128-102 loss to Chicago with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 24 minutes.

Playing in just his fifth career game, the second-year forward posted multiple career highs for the shorthanded Nets. Fantasy managers will obviously need to see him do it again, but Whitehead is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats with the Nets dealing with several injuries on top of their veterans being rumored to be available on the trade market.