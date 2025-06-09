Darius Garland Injury: Likely for camp following surgery

The Cavaliers announced Monday that Garland underwent surgery on his left great toe and is expected to resume basketball activities by the start of training camp.

Garland sprained his left great toe at the end of the regular season, and it hindered him during the playoffs. The point guard averaged only 14.0 points and 4.0 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his final three appearances after missing a four-game stretch, which included the final two wins over Miami and the first two contests of the second-round series versus Indiana. Garland was a key catalyst for the top-seeded Cavaliers during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.7 minutes, and is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign.