Darius Garland News: Another excellent performance

Garland ended Friday's 132-129 loss to Philadelphia with 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

While Garland took a backseat in the scoring department to Donovan Mitchell's 37-point display Friday, he was still able to match his backcourt mate with seven assists to lead the Cavaliers. Garland appears to be on pace for his second career All-Star selection in 2024-25, as he's excelled with averages of 25.1 points, 7.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.1 threes while shooting 42.4 percent from deep over his last nine games amid a rock-solid season as Cleveland's floor general.