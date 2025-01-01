Darius Garland News: Dishes out season-high 14 assists
Garland recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Lakers.
Garland didn't have his best shooting performance, but the star floor general salvaged his fantasy performance by dishing out a season-high mark in assists. This was just the fourth time he recorded 10 or more assists this season. Garland ended the 2024 calendar year on a strong note with averages of 22.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest over his last five appearances.
