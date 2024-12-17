Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Efficient in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Garland dropped 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, a steal and a block over 24 minutes in Monday's 130-101 victory over Brooklyn.

While he attempted a season-low six field goal attempts and turned the ball over six times, Garland did not need to carry the load for Cleveland, as the Cavs handily put the Nets away in a team effort (seven players scored double-digits). Garland is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks across 30.2 minutes, so expect Garland to get back on track production-wise Friday against Milwaukee.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now