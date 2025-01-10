Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Explodes for season-high 40 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:56am

Garland had 40 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 win over Toronto.

Garland established a new season-high mark in scoring with a dominant display, and he embraced a more significant role on offense due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (rest) in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Garland is having an excellent start to the new year with averages of 24.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in four January outings.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now