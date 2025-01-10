Darius Garland News: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Garland had 40 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 win over Toronto.
Garland established a new season-high mark in scoring with a dominant display, and he embraced a more significant role on offense due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (rest) in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Garland is having an excellent start to the new year with averages of 24.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in four January outings.
