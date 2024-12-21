Darius Garland News: Puts up team-high 26 points
Garland accumulated 26 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 victory over the 76ers.
Garland didn't have his most efficient performance in the win over the Bucks on Friday, recording 16 points while shooting 6-for-15 from the field, but he bounced back admirably here. The star floor general reached the 20-point mark for the third time across his last five outings -- and for the fifth time over nine December appearances. Garland has been performing well as the Cavs' third-best offensive option behind Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 assists per tilt since the beginning of December.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now