Darius Garland News: Team-high 20 points in rout

Garland logged a team-high 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

Garland's diminished playing time was more or less a byproduct of Thursday's rout, but he was still able to score a team-high 20 points and lead the Cavaliers with nine assists. The 24-year-old continues to push for his second career All-Star nod in 2024-25, as he's averaged 22.4 points, 8.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.6 threes over his last nine games. Garland is shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep overall this year, and he should continue flourishing alongside Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland's dynamic backcourt.