DaRon Holmes News: Monster night in Summer League
Holmes tallied 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 81-76 Summer League win over the Clippers.
Holmes powered his way to a double-double and led the Nuggets in scoring and on the boards. He's now notched a double-double in back-to-back appearances. However, Holmes also led the team with five turnovers, an area he'll look to clean up heading into the final game of Summer League over the weekend.
