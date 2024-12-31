David Duke Injury: Sits out G League game

Duke didn't play Sunday in the G League Austin Spurs' 126-118 loss to the Stockton Kings due to an undisclosed injury or illness.

In 16 appearances on the season for the G League club, Duke is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4. 6 rebounds per game. Although Duke is a talented scorer, the 25-year-old has struggled with shooting this season with a 39.8 percent mark from the floor and 28.4 percent mark from beyond the arc. Duke is on a two-way deal with San Antonio, but he'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time with Austin this season.