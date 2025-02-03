David Duke News: Logs double-double in G League

Duke played 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 118-113 over Sioux Falls and logged 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Duke led the team in rebounds en route compiling his second double-double of the season. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 6 and should continue to play exclusively in the G League unless San Antonio finds themselves shorthanded due to injury.