David Duke News: Returning to action in G League

Duke (undisclosed) is available and starting in the Austin Spurs' G League game against the Iowa Wolves on Thursday.

Duke will return to game action Thursday, with his last appearance coming March 7 in the G League. The 25-year-old is signed to a two-way pact with San Antonio, though he has received the majority of his playing time in the G League. Duke is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes per game in 36 G League outings.