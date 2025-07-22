David Jones Garcia News: Inks two-way deal with San Antonio

The Spurs signed Jones Garcia to a two-way contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones Garcia made quite an impression during his stint in Las Vegas, earning All-Summer League First-Team honors. He averaged 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting an impressive 52.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.