David Jones Garcia News: Productive off bench in win

Jones Garcia posted 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Sunday's 92-90 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jones Garcia made a difference around the court despite not starting in the first of two games against the Blue. The 29 points were his best total since Nov. 17, and he tied his season-high mark of nine rebounds. While coming off the bench hasn't been a problem for him, the Dominican could be close to surpassing Dink Pate in the race for a starting spot.