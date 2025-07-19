David Jones Garcia News: Scores 23 points in SL win
Jones Garcia logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Pistons.
Jones Garcia racked up a game-high mark in points, with 21 coming in the first half. The 23-year-old impressed in five Las Vegas Summer League appearances, recording 20-plus points in four of them. He appeared in 46 G League outings between Mexico City and Salt Lake City in 2024-25, during which he averaged 21.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.9 minutes per game.
