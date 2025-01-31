Fantasy Basketball
Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:14am

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said that Sharpe underwent scans on his hamstring that came back clean and was able to practice Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe exited Wednesday's win over the Hornets in the second quarter and didn't return due to a hamstring injury. However, the big man's clean scans and presence at practice bodes well for his status ahead of Saturday's matchup against Houston. In his last five outings entering Wednesday, Sharpe had averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
