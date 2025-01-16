Day'Ron Sharpe News: Grabs season-high 14 boards

Sharpe accumulated 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-67 loss to the Clippers.

Sharpe was active on both ends of the court and finished with a double-double in a game where his team lost by a whopping 59 points. The 14 boards were a season-high mark for Sharpe, who is finding ways to make his presence felt every time he gets minutes. That said, his upside will remain pretty low as long as he continues to play off the bench regularly.