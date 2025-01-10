Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Still iffy, but active in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:58am

Fox, who is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics with a right glute contusion, participated in the team's morning shootaround, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox's ability to participate in shootaround bodes well for his status leading up to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip after a two-game absence due to the glute injury. If the star point guard remains sidelined for a third consecutive game, Keon Ellis will likely remain in the starting five and take on a 30-plus-minute role. Over his last five outings, Fox has averaged 29.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.0 minutes per game.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now