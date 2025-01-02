Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Extremely efficient Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Fox ended with 35 points (13-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the 76ers.

Fox had one of the most efficient shooting performances of his career after missing just three of his 16 shots en route to surpassing the 30-point plateau for the third time over his last six appearances. He's been turning things around following a rough patch in early December. The star floor general is averaging 29.5 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor across his last six outings.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now