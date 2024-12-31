De'Aaron Fox News: Hits for 33 points in win

Fox closed with 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Mavericks.

Fox logged his third-highest scoring total of the year, completing a diverse line during interim coach Doug Christie's first win. It was important for the Kings to snap the five-game skid, and there are too many fantasy -worthy pieces on this roster to keep them down for long. Fox is on pace for a career year in his eighth season. Despite the recent losing streak, Fox was excellent during the five-game stretch, averaging 28.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.