De'Aaron Fox News: Scores season-high 31 points

Fox closed Friday's 123-115 win over the Hawks with 31 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 37 minutes.

Fox delivered a season-high scoring mark in this contest and also posted his best shooting line of the campaign, missing just five of his 16 attempts from the field. The star floor general is having an excellent season while sharing the court with two other high-usage players in Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. His scoring numbers have experienced a slight decrease, which is completely normal following the offseason addition of DeRozan, but his assists are up. Through five games, Fox is putting up 23.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.