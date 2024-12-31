Deandre Ayton News: Efficient in loss Monday
Ayton ended with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Monday's 125-103 loss to the 76ers.
Ayton had a tough matchup on both ends of the court since he had to deal with Joel Embiid, but at least he posted a solid stat line while showing an efficient touch near the rim. Ayton couldn't extend his double-double streak to three games, but the veteran continues to be a reliable option down low for the Blazers. Since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness on Dec. 19, Ayton is averaging 16.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game over his last six appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now